Beyonce Shows Love to Lizzo During Her 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Dancer Lawsuit

Instagram Music

The superstar name-drops the 'About Damn Time' singer during her performance of 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' amid sexual harassment and weight-shaming lawsuit.

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles showed love to Lizzo during her Atlanta stop of "Renaissance World Tour". The superstar name-dropped the "About Damn Time" singer during her performance of "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" on Monday, August 14.

"Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!" she proclaimed at her "Renaissance" concert. The shout-out came after Beyonce appeared to omit Lizzo's name in her usual shoutout of iconic performers in "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" after sexual harassment and weight-shaming allegations against Lizzo surfaced online.

Instead, the wife of Jay-Z repeatedly said Erykah's name in place of Lizzo's as she changed it to, "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Badu, Badu, Badu." Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles, however, set the record straight, writing in an Instagram comment, "She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop."

The "Cuff It" singer later proved that she had no hard feelings with Lizzo. During her "Renaissance" tour stop in Foxborough, Beyonce included Lizzo's name again during her show in Washington D.C. on Saturday, August 5.

"Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' (You know you can do it)," Beyonce sang, stressing on the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker's name. Meanwhile, she skipped Erykah Badu to seemingly catch some breath.

Lizzo is currently on legal battle after she was sued by her backing dancers, who accused her of weight-shaming, sexual harassment and hostile work environment. In the lawsuit, the accusers claimed that the Grammy winner pressured her backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam in February 2023.

Lizzo, however, denied the allegations in a statement on Instagram. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she wrote in part.

You can share this post!