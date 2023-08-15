Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center

Cover Images/KOI SOJER TV

In a Facebook post, the officials for County of Maui comment on reports that the legendary TV personality and her camera crew were turned away when visiting emergency shelters for wildfire survivors.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - County of Maui has broken silence on reports that Oprah Winfrey and her camera crew were turned away when visiting shelters for wildfire survivors. In a Facebook post on Sunday, August 13, the officials revealed the legendary TV host "was able to visit" the evacuation center.

"To clarify, Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside," the statement read. "We welcome Oprah to continue to uplift our community's spirit and give her aloha to victims of the tragic disaster."

The statement continued, "Her visit inside of the shelter today was truly heartwarming and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters. Mahalo."

In the comments section of the post, social media users applauded Maui officials' decision to go against media cameras. "We are going through a crisis, Maui doesn't need to encourage publicity stunts," said one person.

"Good for you! Just because she lives there doesn't give her the right to put cameras on others' heartbreak & tragedy. My gosh!" said another person. One other commenter noted that many people were helping survivors and "not looking for recognition."

The clarification arrived after it was reported that the former host of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and a CBS camera crew were denied entry on Sunday because the media are not allowed to enter the shelter. Internet users were quick to criticize Oprah with one accusing her of being "really gross" and trying to stage a "photo op."

The media mogul, who owns some 1,000 acres on Maui and reportedly lives on the island part-time, was previously seen filming at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. She reportedly asked residents what they needed the most before she distributed "basic necessities," including towels, water and personal hygiene products to evacuees.

"It's a little overwhelming, you know," Oprah revealed to the BBC in a video shared late last week. "But I'm really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can."

In a separate interview, Oprah told Hawaii News Now outside the shelter, "I brought personal hygiene products and the other day it was towels and sheets and pillows and the day before that it was water." The star, who allegedly has visited the emergency shelter three times already, added, "In a week or two, all the cameras will be gone and the rest of the world is going to move on with their lives and we're all still going to be here trying to figure out what is the best way to rebuild. I will be here for the long haul, doing what I can."

You can share this post!