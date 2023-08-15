 

Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Stay Fit With Running Date in Rare Sighting

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
The 'Last Thing He Told Me' star and her longtime boyfriend are spotted jogging together in Brentwood, California wearing matching dark athletic clothing.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner and John Miller are keeping things healthy in their relationship. The pair, who have been dating on-and-off since 2018, have been spotted on a running date in a rare sighting together.

The actress and the chairman and CEO of Cali Group were seen out and about for a morning jog in Brentwood, California on Monday, August 14. Appearing in good spirits, John flashed a smile during the outdoor workout.

The couple went color-coordinating in matching dark athletic clothing. Showing off her fit physique, Jennifer donned a tank top with leggings that she teamed with trainers and a white cap.

Her longtime boyfriend rocked a black T-shirt with dark gray pants, blue trainers and a light-colored baseball cap. Both of them had their phones in their hands.

Following their latest sighting, a source tells ET that Jennifer and John are "doing great" together. "Jen is a fantastic mom and she is always trying to stay positive and put her family first," the source says of the actress' daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, whom she shares with her ex Ben Affleck. "John appreciates how dedicated Jen is as a mom and has so much respect for her."

Back in January, Ben was seen having a friendly conversation with John outside Jennifer's home. "Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It's important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John," a source said of Ben's reaction to Jennifer's love relationship. "Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too."

"John's a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too," the source added. "They don't hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together. Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."

