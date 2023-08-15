 

Kim Kardashian Recites Her Iconic 'Search and Rescue' Quote at Drake's Concert

Kim Kardashian Recites Her Iconic 'Search and Rescue' Quote at Drake's Concert
The reality TV star is among the crowds at the rapper's show in L.A. where she's seen recreating her 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' quote which is sampled on his single.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian had a full-circle moment at Drake's concert. The reality TV star was spotted among the crowds at the rapper's show in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13 where she was seen recreating her "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" quote which was sampled on the hip-hop star's single "Search & Rescue".

The SKIMS founder opted to wear a slate-blue dress and silver accessories for the concert. In a video circulating online, the mom of four could be seen excitedly reciting her quote to Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny who also attended the show.

"I didn't come this far, just to come this far and not be happy," the 42-year-old yelled. "Remember that!"

The line was taken from a conversation between Kim and her mom Kris Jenner from a 2021 episode of the E! series. At the time, Kim was discussing her divorce from Kanye West. "Remember that," Kim, who shares daughters North and Chicago as well as sons Saint and Psalm with the controversial rapper, told her mother. "I saw it on the internet."

Kim's appearance at Drizzy's concert came after he threw shade at an audience member for wearing Yeezy shoes to his show in Milwaukee. "My man I like the fitted hat with the blue tee, yeah, I feel you dog, you look good," he said. "Even though you got those Yeezys on, you still look good."

Drake was also accused of reigniting his feud with Ye by releasing "Search & Rescue" in April. His dad Dennis Graham, however, shut down the speculation as he wrote on Instagram, "It's just a song. Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?"

The song, on the other hand, wasn't the only connection between Kim and Drake. In season 3 of "The Kardashians", Kim claimed that her ex-husband Ye "started a rumor that I was hooking up with Drake, that I was having an affair our whole marriage." The SKKN founder added, "He accused me of that publicly. So, the person that's supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage."

