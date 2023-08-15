Timbaland Breaks Silence on Longtime Collaborator Magoo's Death

Instagram Celebrity

As the 'Give It to Me' hitmaker pays tribute to his former music partner on Instagram, the likes of Justin Timberlake, Keri Hilson and Ludacris express condolences in the comments.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Timbaland is mourning the death of his longtime collaborator Magoo. Breaking his silence on the devastating news, the rapper/singer took to social media to pay tribute to his Timbaland & Magoo running mate.

On Monday, August 14, the veteran hitmaker posted on Instagram a throwback video of them performing together. "This one hits different long live Melvin aka magoo !!! Tim and Magoo forever rest easy my king," he captioned it with several broken heart and dove emojis.

In the comments section, fellow musicians expressed their sympathy. Justin Timberlake, who has teamed up with Timbaland on several songs, including his hit "Cry Me a River", left three heart emojis. Swizz Beatz chimed in, "Sending my condolences to you and his family King."

Timbaland's frequent collaborator Keri Hilson wrote, "Sending love Tim. You guys were a force together. Long live his legacy." Ludacris commented with praying hands emojis, while Diplo said, "sorry brother ….."

Timbaland followed up the post with more recent footage of them performing their 1997 hit "Up Jumps da Boogie" featuring Missy Elliott and the late Aaliyah. "So many memories," he captioned the clip along with several dove, broken heart and crying face emojis. In another post, he penned, "Mannn long live SBI."

Magoo's death was confirmed by Digital Black on Instagram on Sunday, August 13. Sharing the cover art of Timbaland & Magoo's 1997 album "Welcome to Our World", the music producer wrote, "Man can't believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends."

The news was soon met with tributes from the music community. Fellow DMV native and Timbaland collaborator Ginuwine posted on his own Instagram page, "Times get rough but we keep on pushing just heard some news I hope it ain't true ...I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it."

The cause of death is not disclosed just yet. Timbaland & Magoo released three studio albums together during their careers, "Welcome to Our World" in 1997, "Indecent Proposal" in 2001 and their last album together "Under Construction, Part II" in 2003.

