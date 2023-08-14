Gisele Bundchen Inspects Renovations of New Home Amid Resurfacing Joaquim Valente Dating Rumors

Cover Images/TheNews2 Celebrity

The Brazilian model is also photographed visiting her rumored boyfriend Joaquim's gym in Miami after she was picked by the jiu-jitsu instructor at the airport following her trip to Brazil.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen was checking on her new home as soon as she arrived in Miami. The supermodel was photographed visiting her house, which is still under construction, after she was picked up by her rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente upon landing in the South Florida city.

The 43-year-old was spotted visiting her new home on Friday, August 11. Joined by a designer, she kept it casual in a white tank top and blue jeans as she arrived in her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to view the progress of the house, as seen in pictures obtained by Page Six.

The former wife of Tom Brady kept her long blonde hair loose while she shielded her eyes from the sunlight with stylish sunglasses. She was also seen carrying a blue handbag and completing her look with sandals.

Gisele reportedly quietly purchased the property ahead of her and Tom's divorce announcement. The $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach, which is within sight of her ex-husband's home on Indian Creek Island, sits on a 18,400-square-foot waterfront plot and has views of a wide waterway. It features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms with numerous terraces.

Earlier on Friday, Gisele arrived at Miami International Airport following a vacation to her homeland in Brazil. She reportedly landed at around 4:45 A.M. and was immediately greeted by Joaquim, who was waiting on the curb for her.

The catwalk beauty received some help from an employee to chuck her bags into the back of her rumored boyfriend's pickup truck. She then hopped in the front seat before the duo sped off.

Later on Saturday, Gisele was seen visiting Joaquim's gym in Miami. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, she arrived in her vehicle while sporting a workout-ready ensemble consisting of a white tank top, blue leggings and gray trainers. Her hair was tied in a sleek ponytail as she carried a water bottle.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors following her divorce from Tom in October 2022. In March, she addressed the dating speculation in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she said, before gushing over Joaquim and his two brothers, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

