 

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors
Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 43-year-old model is greeted by the jiu-jitsu instructor, who has been waiting on the curb in his pickup truck for her, as soon as she touches down in Miami.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joaquim Valente is clearly more than a jiu-jitsu instructor to Gisele Bundchen. The pair have just added fuel to speculation about their relationship status after he was spotted picking up the model from airport.

On early Friday morning, August 11, the Brazilian beauty arrived at Miami International Airport following a vacation to her homeland. She reportedly landed at around 4:45 A.M. and was immediately greeted by Joaquim, who was waiting on the curb for her.

Modeling a cream sweater with a pair of leggings, the 43-year-old model received some help from an employee to chuck her bags into the back of her rumored boyfriend's pickup truck. She then hopped in the front seat before the duo sped off. She completed her sporty look with a blue hat and white sneakers.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente at Miami International Airport

Gisele Bundchen was picked up by Joaquim Valente upon arrival in Miami following a Brazilian vacation.

  Editors' Pick

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors following her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022. In November last year, the duo were spotted together during a vacation in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

At the time, insiders said of the two's relationship, "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," adding that Gisele and Joaquim's relationship was "strictly platonic and professional."

They were spotted hanging out together again two months later. In January, they were photographed on a sweaty jog together and later on a fun horseback riding venture. They were also caught enjoying another date in Costa Rica in March.

Later that month, Gisele addressed the romance rumors in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she said, before gushing over the Valente brothers, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Scheana Shay Comments on Lala Kent Hugging Tom Sandoval While Fans Threaten to Boycott 'VPR'
Related Posts
Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Unfazed by Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's 'Flirty' Weekend Sleepover Amid Dating Report

Gisele Bundchen Unfazed by Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's 'Flirty' Weekend Sleepover Amid Dating Report

Gisele Bundchen Plans 'Lowkey' Celebration for Her First Birthday Since Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Plans 'Lowkey' Celebration for Her First Birthday Since Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Supermodel Body While Surfing in Costa Rica

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Supermodel Body While Surfing in Costa Rica

Latest News
Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors
  • Aug 12, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Scheana Shay Comments on Lala Kent Hugging Tom Sandoval While Fans Threaten to Boycott 'VPR'
  • Aug 12, 2023

Scheana Shay Comments on Lala Kent Hugging Tom Sandoval While Fans Threaten to Boycott 'VPR'

Kevin Costner Praised for Taking Daughter to Taylor Swift's Concert Amid His Divorce
  • Aug 12, 2023

Kevin Costner Praised for Taking Daughter to Taylor Swift's Concert Amid His Divorce

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter
  • Aug 12, 2023

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election
  • Aug 12, 2023

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella
  • Aug 12, 2023

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella

Most Read
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl
Celebrity

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK