Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 43-year-old model is greeted by the jiu-jitsu instructor, who has been waiting on the curb in his pickup truck for her, as soon as she touches down in Miami.

Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joaquim Valente is clearly more than a jiu-jitsu instructor to Gisele Bundchen. The pair have just added fuel to speculation about their relationship status after he was spotted picking up the model from airport.

On early Friday morning, August 11, the Brazilian beauty arrived at Miami International Airport following a vacation to her homeland. She reportedly landed at around 4:45 A.M. and was immediately greeted by Joaquim, who was waiting on the curb for her.

Modeling a cream sweater with a pair of leggings, the 43-year-old model received some help from an employee to chuck her bags into the back of her rumored boyfriend's pickup truck. She then hopped in the front seat before the duo sped off. She completed her sporty look with a blue hat and white sneakers.

Gisele Bundchen was picked up by Joaquim Valente upon arrival in Miami following a Brazilian vacation.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors following her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022. In November last year, the duo were spotted together during a vacation in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

At the time, insiders said of the two's relationship, "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," adding that Gisele and Joaquim's relationship was "strictly platonic and professional."

They were spotted hanging out together again two months later. In January, they were photographed on a sweaty jog together and later on a fun horseback riding venture. They were also caught enjoying another date in Costa Rica in March.

Later that month, Gisele addressed the romance rumors in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she said, before gushing over the Valente brothers, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

You can share this post!