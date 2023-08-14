Melle Mel Regrets Releasing Eminem Diss Track, Offers Mea Culpa

Cover Images/Michael Williams/Joe Gall Music

The former member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five acknowledges his mistake after landing in hot water for sharing a video titled 'Melle Mel's Response to Eminem's Latest Diss'.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Melle Mel has regretted releasing an Eminem diss track. Having drawn huge backlash for hitting back at the "Mockingbird" hitmaker, the "White Lines" spitter offered a mea culpa through a lengthy statement.

"In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape," the 62-year-old kicked off his message. "Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment."

"I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight," he added. "It has become evident that Eminem's dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty-a truly commendable aspect."

Melle went on to note, "From the onset, I have consistently recognized Eminem's exception prowess as an emcee, without reservation." He then pointed out, "My unfortunate choice of words, suggesting that his success is solely attributed to the color of his skin was in no way reflective of my genuine beliefs. It was an attempt, albeit misguided, to engage competitively within the emcee sphere."

"It is important to acknowledge that the dynamics of Hip-Hop have evolved over distinct eras, and it is inevitable that not everyone will resonate with my perspective, just as I may not fully comprehend others," the former Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five member further elaborated. "Throughout my involvement in shaping the Hip-Hop landscape, the cornerstone has been built upon a foundation of mutual respect, even when personal preferences may differ."

"Moving forward, my paramount commitment is to foster an environment characterized by respect in every facet of my endeavors," he added. "With utmost sincerity, I convey my best wishes and extend heartfelt appreciation to Eminem for the recognition extended to me during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech," he concluded. "I am keenly aware that Hip-Hop encompasses diverse epochs, and my objective remains focused on promoting a spirit of respect, as we collectively celebrate the 50th anniversary of this influential cultural phenomenon."

The drama between Melle and Eminem started after the former said Em wouldn't be considered one of the top five rappers alive if he wasn't white. Eminem responded to Melle's statement on Ez Mil's recent track, "Realest".

"Hip Hop has been good to me, huh/ But when they say that I'm only Top 5 cause Im white, why would I be stunned?" the "Lose Yourself" rhymer spits. Days later, Melle shared a video titled "Melle Mel's Response to Eminem's Latest Diss", in which he raps, "The Top 5 is cap/ You the piss that's on the floor in the elevator of rap/ Why you ducking on The Game when you s**t on my name?/ Why they put Pee-Wee Herman in the hall of fame?"

