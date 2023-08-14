 

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

In the fan-captured snap, the 46-year-old former NFL star could be seen awkwardly standing on the floor of East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady was recently spotted taking his daughter Vivian to a BLACKPINK concert in New Jersey. After a photo of him at the show made its way online, the former NFL star couldn't help but poke fun at himself.

In the fan-captured snap, the 46-year-old could be seen awkwardly standing on the floor of East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium. He then reposted the snap on Twitter, which has been rebranded to X. Alongside the Saturday, August 12 post, he wrote, "This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken," adding three crying laughing emojis.

Tom has been enjoying his time with his children after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. In June, he took his 10-year-old daughter Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin to Disney World in Florida where he was forced to take the "Tower of Terror" ride.

The retired quarterback documented the moment oon by sharing a slew of photos from the family outing. In the June 5 post, he also trolled himself for freaking out while joining Vivian on the popular Hollywood Studios attraction. In one of the pictures, the father of three could be seen looking terrified during what seemed to be a dark fast drop on the ride.

Tom additionally shared a clip of himself laughing and screaming with Vivian aboard the ride. In the caption, he penned, "The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about Tower of Terror being 'mad chill')."

In July, Tom embarked on an African safari with Vivian. Taking to Instagram Story, he shared photos from their adventure, some of which showed the father and daughter duo appearing to have a blast while seeing a number of animals together.

Among the many pictures Tom put out, one presented Vivian gazing at the greenery view. Over this particular snap, the 7-time Super Bowl champ gave two red heart emojis along with a simple note that read, "True Love."

