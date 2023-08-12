 

Kanye West Confident on His Comeback

Kanye West Confident on His Comeback
Instagram
Celebrity

Rumor has it, the Yeezy designer is optimistic about his future as he has been working on his new music and fashion design with the help from his partner Bianca.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is reportedly "on the precipice of a big comeback." The 46-year-old star hasn't put out an album since "Donda" in 2021 - but Kanye has recently been "inspired" by his partner Bianca Censori and he's feeling optimistic about his future in the fashion industry.

"Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he's on the precipice of a big comeback," a source told Us Weekly.

Kanye is currently "having a blast" with Bianca, and he's also been writing new music. The insider explained, "Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection. They are having a blast travelling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he's designing, writing music and being inspired."

  Editors' Pick

In June, an insider revealed that Kanye feels Bianca "truly gets him." The chart-topping rap star is loving life with Bianca following his high-profile split from Kim Kardashian. A source told Us Weekly, "Things couldn't be better for Kanye and Bianca and they're doing amazing. Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is."

Bianca, 28, has served as the architectural designer for YEEZY since 2020, and Kanye thinks they work really well together. The outspoken star "appreciates and respects her opinions" and she's also helped to keep him "grounded."

The insider shared, "Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects. He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don't always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he's feeling better than ever."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Sydney Sweeney Explains How 'Chaos' Brings Out the Best in Herself
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Latest News
Riley Keough Is Work Addict Despite 'Very No-Schedule' Upbringing
  • Aug 13, 2023

Riley Keough Is Work Addict Despite 'Very No-Schedule' Upbringing

Alia Bhatt Loved Bringing Out Her Sass as 'Heart of Stone' Villain
  • Aug 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt Loved Bringing Out Her Sass as 'Heart of Stone' Villain

Sydney Sweeney Explains How 'Chaos' Brings Out the Best in Herself
  • Aug 12, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Explains How 'Chaos' Brings Out the Best in Herself

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Accused of Pseudo Feminism for Twisting Storyline
  • Aug 12, 2023

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Accused of Pseudo Feminism for Twisting Storyline

Kanye West Confident on His Comeback
  • Aug 12, 2023

Kanye West Confident on His Comeback

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors
  • Aug 12, 2023

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Most Read
T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite
Celebrity

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller