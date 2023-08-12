 

Sydney Sweeney Explains How 'Chaos' Brings Out the Best in Herself

The 'Euphoria' actress loves keeping herself busy and has no plan to slow down as she thrives under pressure and enjoys juggling multiple projects at the same time.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney flourishes "in chaos." The 25-year-old actress has reveled in a meteoric rise over recent years, and Sydney insists she doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

"Sometimes I love this crazy run I'm on, because I fall in love with so many characters and I want to do them all. And I love what I do," the Hollywood star told Variety.

"And then sometimes I'm like, 'OK, maybe I should do one to two projects a year so I can give myself time at home with my family.' But I think that I'd get so unsteady. I thrive in chaos. I love having, like, five projects that I'm juggling, and I'm also reading ten scripts and three books at the same time. I love it."

Sydney has recently been optioning novels by first-time women writers. The movie star even wrote a screenplay during the COVID-19 lockdown, and she admits that it was a "really cool exercise."

She said, "I think it was a little too complicated for people to wrap their heads around. It was cool and it was beautiful and it was bittersweet, but I look at it now as just a really cool exercise that I had for myself."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Sydney admitted that she's still "navigating" fame. The actress has enjoyed huge success in recent years - but she still doesn't feel famous. The "Reality" star told ES Magazine, "I think I'm still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am."

"I talk a lot, I'm very open and it'll probably be to my detriment, but I don't know how people can hide behind an image. At the same time, I don't owe people answers. I'm a very private person when it comes to my family and relationships. I want people to know who I am as an individual but also, I feel that I should still be allowed to have my own peace and private life as well. It's a weird balance, I'm definitely still figuring it out."

