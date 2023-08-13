 

Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'

While talking about the "Sio Beauty" patch sticking on her forehead, the 'Hold It Against Me' singer detailed why she decided to use the at-home product instead of Botox.

  • Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is not a fan of Botox. The "Hold It Against Me" songstress ranted about the cosmetic injections in a new video, saying that it's "horrific."

In the clip, which was shared on Instagram on Friday, August 11, the 41-year-old talked about the "Sio Beauty" patch sticking on her forehead. In the caption, the singer detailed why she decided to use the at-home product instead of Botox.

"OK … I have a big forehead and I seriously need bangs but I feel like I can’t see sometimes with bangs !!! I'm sharing this because it actually really does work," she kicked off her lengthy message. "Too many times, these so-called 'best doctors' do amazing Botox. Never again in Los Angeles."

"My first time, I just did lips in New York City. WAY different than LA … so subtle, it was an adorable pout !!!! The place had all hardwood floors and was raw," she added. "For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven't had mine done right, and what's with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down ? I can't even be seen for 2 weeks."

The pop star went on to recall, "My friend's sisters think it's funny and laugh but I'd like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face. OK … so maybe in a movie like 'Just Go with It' where that girl's eyebrows are messed up, that's funny. But not in real life when one eye is black and blue and way higher than the other." She argued, "I cried and then I'm like, when is this gonna go away? 'Oh, just give it a week or two.' "

"Sometimes the nerves act that way and have a reverse effect, and I'm like, 'I look like somebody beat the s**t out of me' !!! So of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that's completely normal, and I said, 'then why can't I go anywhere for two weeks?" and my friend's sisters laughed," she continued recounting. "F**K BOTOX, it is horrific !!! Sio is unbelievable !!!!"

