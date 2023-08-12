Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

While celebrating his special day in Australia, the leading man in 'Thor' is caught on camera spending the morning with the 'Poker Face' actor and their pal Owen Wright in Byron Bay.

Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Hemsworth has gone for morning surf with his brother Liam Hemsworth. While celebrating his 40th birthday in Australia, the leading man in "Thor" was spotted enjoying the water sport with the "Poker Face" actor.

In pictures making their rounds online, the Australian superstar could be seen having a blast with Liam while surfing on the water of their native country on Friday, August 11. Before taking his white board to the water, he was caught on camera arriving at a parking lot in Byron Bay with his younger brother.

For the morning activity, Chris and Liam were not by themselves. Instead, the two were joined by their friend and surfer Owen Wright. One of the photos showed the three of them chatting before making their way to the water. Another picture captured Chris smiling from ear to ear while reading an autobiography of Owen.

Ahead of changing to a black surfing suit, Chris arrived at the bay sporting a short-sleeved dark-colored tee and a pair of black pants. He put on a black graphic hat. He was pictured shirtless before his body was fully covered by the suit.

In the meantime, Liam went with similar clothing items to that of Chris, yet the younger star had them in different colors. The former husband of Miley Cyrus donned a white graphic T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. He also added a black baseball hat.

That same day, Chris received a number of birthday wishes from his loved ones, including his daughter. He shared via Instagram that she gave him a birthday card. On the platform, he uploaded a photo of him holding the card in front of the young girl. "Happy B-Day Dad!," a note on the cover of the card read.

In another snap, the "Extraction" actor offered a look at the inside of the card. It featured his daughter's handwriting that read, "Happy 40th dad. I love you more than anything and I love you times," with a number of infinity symbols. The card also featured a drawing of a red heart. Along with the snaps, he exclaimed in the caption, "Maybe my favorite birthday card yet, [a slew of red heart emojis]."

In addition to his daughter, his wife Elsa Pataky paid a tribute on her own Instagram page. Along with a photo of her and Chris, she penned, "That's exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love. But don't worry, it's gonna be ok! I'll be here for you to hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets. [a rolling on the floor laughing emoji], even if you look better than ever." She concluded, "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth! [a red heart emoji]."

You can share this post!