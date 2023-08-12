Scheana Shay Blames 'Stress and Anxiety' for Her Unhealthy Weight Loss

Instagram Celebrity

On her 'Scheananigans' podcast, The 'Vanderpump Rules' star discusses 'stress and anxiety' affecting her body weight during a conversation with nutritionist Lauren Hubert.

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay has blamed "stress and anxiety" for her unhealthy weight loss. While making a confession to a nutritionist that she has fallen back into bad habits, the "Vanderpump Rules" star explained what might cause her to shed pounds.

On her "Scheananigans" podcast, the 37-year-old star opened up about her body weight during a chat with nutritionist Lauren Hubert. "I don't want to be in the 1-0s because I don't think that is a healthy weight for me. And it shows what stress and anxiety does to your body," she stated in the Friday, August 11 episode of the pod.

"The other day I pulled the scale out of the closet," she recalled. "I don't keep it out on display anymore because I don't ever want to get back into that place. But I stepped on it and I was like, 'Okay, time to up the food and up the weights.' "

Scheana went on to explain how she ended up losing an unhealthy amount of weight. "Ever since I had the baby, I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn't want to get so fixated on the number," she elaborated. She was referring to her 2-year-old daughter, Summer.

The reality TV star further reasoned, "And then the last two months of my life have just been insane. There's been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently and I've lost more weight."

Elsewhere in the interview, Scheana shared that her slimmer body led other people to assume she has been taking Ozempic. "I've had people ask me currently if I'm on that and absolutely not. Wouldn't do it. Not for me," she claimed. "I have other friends who - I don't want to name names - who have made some jokes about it like, 'Well, after my next baby I'll just get on Ozempic.' "

"And I am like, 'I don't think that is what it's there for?' I didn't go on a specific diet after my baby," she continued. "I just kept working out and I didn't really drink much during the first year - I was still breastfeeding."

