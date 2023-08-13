Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Finesse2tymes has landed in hot water over her son's appearance at his recent show. The "Back End" rapper has been slammed by social media users for allowing 10-year-old FNG King to perform NSFW songs onstage with him.

In a video circulating online on Friday, August 11, the Memphis rapper could be seen taking the stage with his little one. "Take this d**k, b**ch, stop pushing me," the father-and-son duo repeatedly shouted as the crowd cheered them on.

While concertgoers were seemingly enjoying the moment, people on the Internet were unhappy with it. "That's completely inappropriate to be telling that child to do that and he rapping that mess at the same time smh," one person vented on Twitter, which is now rebranded as X.

"Kids have to be protected and exposing them to certain things at this age is so negligent. And honestly predatory," another upset user wrote. Someone else added, "It's 'mind your own business' when it comes to this but let a child say that they're LGBT, they should wait until they're 18 to decide. Okay," seemingly referencing the recent debate sparked by Ne-Yo's opinion on transgender children.

Finesse2Tymes and his son's performance took place a few weeks after the rapper was cleared in the rental car theft case. On July 21, prosecutors dropped charges against him due to insufficient evidence.

Houston police initially issued an arrest warrant for Finesse2Tymes. He was accused of stealing a car that was supposed to be returned to Enterprise Holdings in March.

A man named Ronald Bell rented an Infiniti QX80 SUV valued at $72,000 in Houston in February. Ronald then told an Enterprise employee that the MC was the person in possession of the vehicle in April.

Finesse2Tymes reportedly spoke with the employee, telling them that he was in Atlanta. Though he said he would return the vehicle to an Enterprise location in the city, the rap star allegedly never did so.

