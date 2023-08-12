Scheana Shay Comments on Lala Kent Hugging Tom Sandoval While Fans Threaten to Boycott 'VPR'

Instagram TV

After catching wind of the picture of them hugging, some fans of the Bravo reality TV series are apparently not happy with the development and even plan to boycott the show's upcoming season 11.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent sparked chatter after she was pictured hugging his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval even though she slammed the infamous cheater several times before. Some fans were not happy with the development and even planned to boycott the reality TV show's upcoming season 11.

On Friday, August 11, a fan account posted on Instagram a picture of Lala smiling while hugging Tom on the beach. In the comments section, fans quickly showed their disapproval with one saying, "Their losing us and their gaslighting us, made us crazy with their commentating on Scandoval and we look crazy whilst here is Lala just sleeping with the enemy."

"I feel like fans, who've been loyal for years, have been played. We gave them more money, more views, more engagement then [sic] they ever had because of how distraught the situation was," another agreed. "It's okay to forgive/be in the same space/have to work, but this looks absolutely ridiculous."

Catching wind of the chatter, Scheana Shay chimed in to defend Lala and her action. "All these people saying they aren't gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out… like come on!" the "Good As Gold" singer said, "How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened!"

"NO one knows what's actually happening in this group right now other than US!" she stressed. "Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions."

Lala wasn't the only "VPR" cast member who faced backlash over her interaction with Tom after he cheated on his ex Ariana Madix with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. Scheana was previously slammed for appearing too chummy with the TomTom bar co-owner in one of earlier sightings during season 11 filming.

Defending herself, Scheana then insisted that she hadn't forgiven Tom. "Who said all is forgiven?? … We are all here for [Lisa Vanderpump]," she clarified.

The cast of "Vanderpump Rules" has been filming for season 11 since earlier this summer. Recently, a behind-the-scenes picture from the filming saw Tom and Ariana posing in one frame together for the first time. In the group photo, the pair showed a big smile though they still kept their distance.

