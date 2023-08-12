 

Kevin Costner Praised for Taking Daughter to Taylor Swift's Concert Amid His Divorce

After gushing about his 'amazing time' with his daughter Grace Avery at the pop star's L.A. show, the 'Yellowstone' actor is showered with comments calling him 'awesome dad.'

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner has received compliments after taking his daughter to one of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" shows. After gushing about his "amazing time" with his daughter at the L.A. concert of the pop superstar, the actor has been lauded as an "awesome dad."

The "Yellowstone" star raved about Taylor's performance via social media. Making use of his Instagram page, he shared his experience from the night out with his daughter by sharing a photo and videos taken from the concert.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show," he wrote in the caption. He continued, "I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night," the father of seven added. He concluded it by declaring himself "officially a Swiftie!"

In the comments section, Kevin was praised for being a "cool" dad for taking his daughter to the concert. "So nice to go with your daughter! A great Dad," one fan wrote in the comment. Another complimented him, "Perfect...good Dad vibes Kevin.."

"Awesome dad for doing this," a third gushed over the 68-year-old actor. A fourth person added, "I'm so glad you made it to the concert with your daughter, how cool," while another remarked, "wow such fun together."

Several others, meanwhile, trolled Kevin for failing to secure a VIP spot in the audience. "Even the Costner family gets s**tty tickets.....," one commenter wrote. Another similarly said, "Not even daddy Dutton can get a close seat."

Kevin and his daughter Grace Avery were seen attending Taylor's concert at SoFi Stadium in California on Monday, August 7. He and his 13-year-old daughter, whom he shares with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, were joined by Grace's girl pal.

During the Grammy winner's performance of her breakup anthem "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together", Kevin flashed a grin as he looked immersed in the song. Meanwhile, his teen daughter was jamming to the song.

