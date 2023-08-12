Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

More than a week after welcoming his first child with his fiancee Tia Blanco, 'The Hills' alum shares via social media a photo of Honey side-by-side with a picture of him as a newborn.

AceShowbiz - Brody Jenner has proudly shown his baby daughter's resemblance to himself as a newborn. Shortly after announcing the arrival of his baby number one with his fiancee Tia Blanco, the former star of "The Hills" left his fans amazed at his and Honey Raye Jenner's near identical appearance.

On Thursday, August 10, the 39-year-old star uploaded on Instagram a photo capturing Honey side-by-side with a throwback picture of him when he was a baby on a phone screen. He did not take long to receive online responses about the father and daughter's resemblance.

In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user exclaimed, "Omg she's the cutest. She's your mini me. Looks exactly like you." Similarly, another chimed in, "She got her daddy's eyes shape, so distinctive gene from the Jenners. Love it [a red heart emoji]."

Referring to his fiancee Tia, a third stated, "She looks like titi sometimes but she is def your twin!!!!!" A fourth penned, "Thank you for sharing you, Tia and baby Honey's journey with us! Tia is absolutely beautiful and Honey looks just like you! As soon as she was born my first thought was that's a baby Brody!"

In the same Instagram post, Brody offered more photos of his and Tia's baby girl. One of the pictures captured him giving Honey a kiss on the forehead while the baby was peacefully sleeping in his arms. Another picture showed him sleeping on a bed next to his daughter.

Meanwhile, a third photo portrayed Brody and Tia adoringly gazing at Honey. Along with the snaps, he gushed over his fiancee and daughter in the caption, "I love my girls," adding two red heart emojis.

Brody and Tia announced that they welcomed their baby girl on July 29 via Instagram and YouTube simultaneously. In the YouTube video itself, he discussed a "touchy subject" about his childhood relationship with his father, Caitlyn Jenner. "I think that what I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," he reflected.

On the reason why, Brody explained, "I think growing up I didn't have the greatest relationship with [Caitlyn]. He wasn't really around for me growing up." He went on to share that he wants to do "the exact opposite" by "being the absolute best father I could possibly be."

