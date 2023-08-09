Kevin Costner Immersed in Taylor Swift's Breakup Song at Her 'Eras' Show Amid His Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Yellowstone' actor is taking his daughter Grace Avery, whom he shares with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, to one of the 'Lover' hitmaker's concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner has channeled his inner Swiftie amid his ongoing divorce from Christine Baumgartner. Seemingly finding comfort in music, the actor recently cut loose at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Los Angeles.

"The Bodyguard" star took one of his daughters to one of the Grammy winner's SoFi Stadium concerts in California on Monday, August 7. He and his 13-year-old daughter Grace Avery, whom he shares with his estranged wife Christine, were seen standing in a luxury suite.

The 68-year-old flashed a grin as he looked immersed during Taylor's performance of her breakup anthem "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together". Meanwhile, his daughter was jamming to the song. The teen was singing along and dancing to the song with a girl pal.

Kevin looked effortlessly cool in a white collared shirt and slacks. As for his daughter Grace, she dressed to impress in a white mini dress with a ruffled skirt.

Kevin was reportedly blindsided when Christine filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. The estranged couple, who tied the knot on September 25, 2004, also shares two sons together, Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14.

Christine recently moved out of Kevin's the ocean-front home she used to share with him to follow the legal advice per the pre-nup. She is reportedly currently staying at "staff quarters" on the actor's estate as a "temporary solution" to ensure she was out of the abode in accordance with the July 31 deadline set by the court while she's still house-hunting.

"This is a temporary solution," a source told PEOPLE late last month. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids' lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids."

