 

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days after she reportedly called 911 on her fiance due to an alleged domestic violence dispute, the 'Jersey Shore' star shares cryptic posts on social media.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Pivarnick is relying on God amid her tumultuous time. After her alleged altercation with her fiance Vinny Tortorella made headlines, the "Jersey Shore" star shared some cryptic posts via social media.

On Friday, August 11, the 37-year-old star opened up about how she handles the issue. "As long as god has me I am going to be okay," she wrote on Instagram. "Seeing the sun shine on my hair and face while I looked out the window I asked god for a sign and he did [a smiling face emoji]. #godisgood #godhasmyback."

Along with the message, Angelina let out a photo of herself wherein she looked solemn and sat next to a window. Her long dark-colored hair, which she styled into loose waves, was glowing from the sun shine.

For the selfie, the reality TV star showed off her cleavage in a black tube top. She also wore a silver wrist watch, white bracelet and a pair of earrings. Putting on a full makeup, she added enough highlighter to make her eyelids shine.

  Editors' Pick

That same day, Angelina reposted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story. The quote read, "Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you."

Angelina Pivarnick Instagram Story

Angelina Pivarnick reposted a cryptic quote via Instagram Story.

A few days prior, Angelina reportedly called 911 on her fiance Vinny due to an alleged altercation between the two. About the engaged couple's domestic violence dispute, Vinny's attorney James Leonard Jr. said in a statement to Page Six on August 9, "I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home."

"After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges. This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life," James continued. "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together."

About Vinny's response to the alleged dispute, James stated, "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Stephen Amell Joins Picket Line in NYC After Controversial Comments on Strike

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter
Related Posts
Angelina Pivarnick Refuses to File Charges on Fiance Vinny Tortorella Despite Alleged Altercation

Angelina Pivarnick Refuses to File Charges on Fiance Vinny Tortorella Despite Alleged Altercation

Angelina Pivarnick's BF Vinny Tortorella Proposes to Her in Front of 'Jersey Shore' Cast

Angelina Pivarnick's BF Vinny Tortorella Proposes to Her in Front of 'Jersey Shore' Cast

Angelina Pivarnick 'Not Doing Well at All' in Hospital Amid Chris Larangeira Nasty Divorce

Angelina Pivarnick 'Not Doing Well at All' in Hospital Amid Chris Larangeira Nasty Divorce

'Jersey Shore' Stars Slam Angelina Pivarnick After Reports That She Leaks Wedding Speech

'Jersey Shore' Stars Slam Angelina Pivarnick After Reports That She Leaks Wedding Speech

Latest News
Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter
  • Aug 12, 2023

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election
  • Aug 12, 2023

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella
  • Aug 12, 2023

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Aug 12, 2023

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Stephen Amell Joins Picket Line in NYC After Controversial Comments on Strike
  • Aug 12, 2023

Stephen Amell Joins Picket Line in NYC After Controversial Comments on Strike

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday
  • Aug 12, 2023

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday

Most Read
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl
Celebrity

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy