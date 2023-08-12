Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after she reportedly called 911 on her fiance due to an alleged domestic violence dispute, the 'Jersey Shore' star shares cryptic posts on social media.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Pivarnick is relying on God amid her tumultuous time. After her alleged altercation with her fiance Vinny Tortorella made headlines, the "Jersey Shore" star shared some cryptic posts via social media.

On Friday, August 11, the 37-year-old star opened up about how she handles the issue. "As long as god has me I am going to be okay," she wrote on Instagram. "Seeing the sun shine on my hair and face while I looked out the window I asked god for a sign and he did [a smiling face emoji]. #godisgood #godhasmyback."

Along with the message, Angelina let out a photo of herself wherein she looked solemn and sat next to a window. Her long dark-colored hair, which she styled into loose waves, was glowing from the sun shine.

For the selfie, the reality TV star showed off her cleavage in a black tube top. She also wore a silver wrist watch, white bracelet and a pair of earrings. Putting on a full makeup, she added enough highlighter to make her eyelids shine.

That same day, Angelina reposted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story. The quote read, "Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you."

Angelina Pivarnick reposted a cryptic quote via Instagram Story.

A few days prior, Angelina reportedly called 911 on her fiance Vinny due to an alleged altercation between the two. About the engaged couple's domestic violence dispute, Vinny's attorney James Leonard Jr. said in a statement to Page Six on August 9, "I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home."

"After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges. This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life," James continued. "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together."

About Vinny's response to the alleged dispute, James stated, "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

