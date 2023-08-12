Stephen Amell Joins Picket Line in NYC After Controversial Comments on Strike

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

The former Oliver Queen depicter is spotted marching with his wife Cassandra Jean while many former 'Arrow' co-stars partake in a planned reunion picket event in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Amell has shown his support for the SAG-AFTRA strike after facing backlash over his controversial comments on the strike. Seemingly to prove his solidarity with his union, he joined the picket line in New York City over the weekend.

The 42-year-old hunk was photographed marching in front of the Warner Bros. Discovery offices in New York on Friday, August 11. He was joined by his wife and fellow actor Cassandra Jean. Both of them wore matching black shirts emblazoned with the message "SAG-AFTRA STRONG" and held signs which read, "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!"

Stephen paired his shirt with green pants, green shoes and a white hat. Cassandra, meanwhile, wore a long denim skirt with a front slit, black-and-white sneakers as well as a pair of stylish sunglasses to complete her look.

Stephen Amell and wife Cassandra Jean hit picket line in New York City.

On the same day, Stephen's fellow former "Arrow" stars showed up for a planned "Arrow Reunion Picket" event in Los Angeles. "The AMPTP Has Failed This City!" read the "Arrow Reunion Picket" announcement.

Former cast members of the CW show, including Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Caity Lotz, Katrina Law, Juliana Harkavy and Acevedo, as well as executive producers Beth Schwartz, Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim took part in the reunion event.

Stephen previously faced backlash after saying he didn't support "myopic" strike. "I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don't," he said at Raleigh's GalaxyCon in North Carolina in late July.

He continued, "I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows - like this show that I'm on that premiered last night - I think it is myopic, and I stand with my union."

The actor, who currently stars on Starz's drama series "Heels", later clarified his initial remarks. "What I actually said: 1 'I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.' This doesn't need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them," he wrote on Instagram.

"What I actually said: 2 'I do not support striking, I don't.' What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking," he added. "Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

He went on explaining, "What I said 3 'I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.' In full context: I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do."

