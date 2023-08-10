Angelina Pivarnick Refuses to File Charges on Fiance Vinny Tortorella Despite Alleged Altercation

Instagram Celebrity

Despite calling 911 over an alleged instance of domestic violence, the 'Jersey Shore' star is reportedly still engaged to and residing with the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Pivarnick is putting her alleged altercation with Vinny Tortorella behind. Although she had to call 911 over an alleged instance of domestic violence with her fiance, the "Jersey Shore" star has reportedly refused to file charges and remained engaged to him.

Offering the confirmation over Angelina and Vinny's dispute was Vinny's attorney, James Leonard Jr. In a released statement, James told Page Six. "I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges."

"This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life," James went on to spill. About the current state of Angelina and Vinny's relationship, the attorney noted, "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together."

James further spilled on Vinny's response to the alleged altercation. He stressed, "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

Angelina was previously reported to have called authorities over an alleged instance of domestic violence involving Vinny. Page Six uncovered that cops rushed to the engaged couple's house in Freehold, New Jersey following the call.

However, the police report, which was obtained by the outlet, revealed that the 37-year-old reality TV star declined to file charges against her fiance after the cops arrived. Still, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request uncovered that a "criminal investigatory record" was made following the incident.

On how Angelina and Vinny are doing post-the incident, a source spilled to the outlet, "Angelina and Vinny are still engaged and are still very much in love with one another." The source additionally revealed, "And they are both actively filming 'Jersey Shore' Season 7 that will air in the fall."

Less than four months before, Angelina and Vinny got engaged. Vinny popped the question in front of their "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" co-stars back in April. "I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," he told Angelina at that time.

