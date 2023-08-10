 

Angelina Pivarnick Refuses to File Charges on Fiance Vinny Tortorella Despite Alleged Altercation

Angelina Pivarnick Refuses to File Charges on Fiance Vinny Tortorella Despite Alleged Altercation
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite calling 911 over an alleged instance of domestic violence, the 'Jersey Shore' star is reportedly still engaged to and residing with the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Pivarnick is putting her alleged altercation with Vinny Tortorella behind. Although she had to call 911 over an alleged instance of domestic violence with her fiance, the "Jersey Shore" star has reportedly refused to file charges and remained engaged to him.

Offering the confirmation over Angelina and Vinny's dispute was Vinny's attorney, James Leonard Jr. In a released statement, James told Page Six. "I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges."

"This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life," James went on to spill. About the current state of Angelina and Vinny's relationship, the attorney noted, "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together."

James further spilled on Vinny's response to the alleged altercation. He stressed, "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

  Editors' Pick

Angelina was previously reported to have called authorities over an alleged instance of domestic violence involving Vinny. Page Six uncovered that cops rushed to the engaged couple's house in Freehold, New Jersey following the call.

However, the police report, which was obtained by the outlet, revealed that the 37-year-old reality TV star declined to file charges against her fiance after the cops arrived. Still, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request uncovered that a "criminal investigatory record" was made following the incident.

On how Angelina and Vinny are doing post-the incident, a source spilled to the outlet, "Angelina and Vinny are still engaged and are still very much in love with one another." The source additionally revealed, "And they are both actively filming 'Jersey Shore' Season 7 that will air in the fall."

Less than four months before, Angelina and Vinny got engaged. Vinny popped the question in front of their "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" co-stars back in April. "I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," he told Angelina at that time.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement
Related Posts
Angelina Pivarnick's BF Vinny Tortorella Proposes to Her in Front of 'Jersey Shore' Cast

Angelina Pivarnick's BF Vinny Tortorella Proposes to Her in Front of 'Jersey Shore' Cast

Angelina Pivarnick 'Not Doing Well at All' in Hospital Amid Chris Larangeira Nasty Divorce

Angelina Pivarnick 'Not Doing Well at All' in Hospital Amid Chris Larangeira Nasty Divorce

'Jersey Shore' Stars Slam Angelina Pivarnick After Reports That She Leaks Wedding Speech

'Jersey Shore' Stars Slam Angelina Pivarnick After Reports That She Leaks Wedding Speech

'Jersey Shore' Star Chris Larangeira Files for Divorce From Angelina Pivarnick Again

'Jersey Shore' Star Chris Larangeira Files for Divorce From Angelina Pivarnick Again

Latest News
Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair
  • Aug 10, 2023

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend
  • Aug 10, 2023

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'
  • Aug 10, 2023

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement
  • Aug 10, 2023

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children