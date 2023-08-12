 

Katharine McPhee's 'Horrible' Family Tragedy That Forces Her to Cancel Concerts Revealed

Katharine McPhee's 'Horrible' Family Tragedy That Forces Her to Cancel Concerts Revealed
After the 'Had It All' singer announces that she has to leave her tour because of 'a horrible tragedy' in her family, it's uncovered that she and David Foster are dealing with the loss of their son's nanny.

AceShowbiz - Katharine McPhee's "horrible" family tragedy has been uncovered. A few hours after she shared the devastating news that shocked her fans, it has been revealed that she and her husband David Foster are mourning the loss of their son's nanny.

According to TMZ, the couple's nanny just passed away, forcing Katharine to go back to the U.S. in the middle of her concert tour in Asia. Circumstances surrounding her death are still unknown, but it's claimed that the "American Idol" alum and her husband considered the nanny their family.

Earlier on Friday, August 11, Katharine took to her Instagram page to announce that she had to cancel her shows in Jakarta, Indonesia due to an unspecified family emergency. "Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," the 39-year-old wrote.

"David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family," she explained. Expressing her regrets to cancel the affected shows, she added, "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

Katharine and David have been touring together as part of his "Hitman" tour. They were scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday night, August 11 and 12, in Jakarta. While the "Smash" alum has been en route to California following the devastating news, her husband David was still set to take the stage for the final two shows on their tour.

Katharine and David, who have been married since 2019, have one child together, Rennie. They welcomed their son on February 22, 2021.

Earlier this year, the singer/actress opened up about her desire to have another child at some point, but she's not in a rush to do it. "I would love to have another baby but we'll see, we're not in any crazy rush but I love being a mom, I really love it," she said.

