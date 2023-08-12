 

Shanna Moakler Mourns Her Father's Death Less Than a Year After Confirming Mom's Passing

Shanna Moakler Mourns Her Father's Death Less Than a Year After Confirming Mom's Passing
Instagram
Celebrity

The 48-year-old former Miss USA makes use of her Instagram account to honor her late father, John W. Moakler III, by writing a heartfelt message in a touching tribute.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler is grieving the loss of her father, John W. Moakler III, seven months after confirming the death of her mother. The former Miss USA made use of her Instagram account to pay tribute to her father in a heartfelt tribute.

In her Friday, August 11 post, Shanna shared a series of photos, one of which saw her in a wedding dress. "It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," the 48-year-old wrote in the caption. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him."

The ex-wife of Travis Barker went on to gush over her father, saying, "My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it."

Concluding her tribute, Shanna thanked people for their support, "I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed." The former pageant beauty didn't disclose more details of her father's death, including when he died and the cause of his death.

  Editors' Pick

Back in April 2021, a source close to Shanna revealed to PEOPLE that her father suffered a stroke while battling COVID-19. That same source said "doctors have told them he will never walk again" and Shanna was "distraught."

Shanna's tribute came after she announced earlier this year the passing of her mom, Gail Moakler, at the age of 77. "I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," Shanna shared in a statement with PEOPLE at the time. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be."

"As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive," she continued. "More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life. I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Katharine McPhee's 'Horrible' Family Tragedy That Forces Her to Cancel Concerts Revealed

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Related Posts
Shanna Moakler Praises Daughter Alabama Barker's 'Amazing' Rap Career Despite Backlash

Shanna Moakler Praises Daughter Alabama Barker's 'Amazing' Rap Career Despite Backlash

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Cites 'Personal Reasons' as She Admits to Hating Kardashian Family

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Cites 'Personal Reasons' as She Admits to Hating Kardashian Family

Alabama Barker Surprises Shanna Moakler With Flowers After Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News

Alabama Barker Surprises Shanna Moakler With Flowers After Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Too Busy Living Her Best Life to Worry About Kourtney's Pregnancy

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Too Busy Living Her Best Life to Worry About Kourtney's Pregnancy

Latest News
Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter
  • Aug 12, 2023

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election
  • Aug 12, 2023

Donald Trump Slapped With Restrictions Ahead of Trial for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella
  • Aug 12, 2023

Angelina Pivarnick Relies on God Following Alleged Altercation With Fiance Vinny Tortorella

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Aug 12, 2023

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Stephen Amell Joins Picket Line in NYC After Controversial Comments on Strike
  • Aug 12, 2023

Stephen Amell Joins Picket Line in NYC After Controversial Comments on Strike

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday
  • Aug 12, 2023

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday

Most Read
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl
Celebrity

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

'The Untouchables' Actor Robert Swan Lost Battle With Cancer at 78

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy