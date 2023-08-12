Shanna Moakler Mourns Her Father's Death Less Than a Year After Confirming Mom's Passing

Instagram Celebrity

The 48-year-old former Miss USA makes use of her Instagram account to honor her late father, John W. Moakler III, by writing a heartfelt message in a touching tribute.

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler is grieving the loss of her father, John W. Moakler III, seven months after confirming the death of her mother. The former Miss USA made use of her Instagram account to pay tribute to her father in a heartfelt tribute.

In her Friday, August 11 post, Shanna shared a series of photos, one of which saw her in a wedding dress. "It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," the 48-year-old wrote in the caption. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him."

The ex-wife of Travis Barker went on to gush over her father, saying, "My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it."

Concluding her tribute, Shanna thanked people for their support, "I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed." The former pageant beauty didn't disclose more details of her father's death, including when he died and the cause of his death.

Back in April 2021, a source close to Shanna revealed to PEOPLE that her father suffered a stroke while battling COVID-19. That same source said "doctors have told them he will never walk again" and Shanna was "distraught."

Shanna's tribute came after she announced earlier this year the passing of her mom, Gail Moakler, at the age of 77. "I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," Shanna shared in a statement with PEOPLE at the time. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be."

"As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive," she continued. "More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life. I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love."

