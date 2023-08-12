Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

During their recent beach outing in Malibu, the social media personality shows off her apparent fuller figure in a tiny bikini while the actor/singer affectionately caresses her belly.

AceShowbiz - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith could become first-time grandparents soon. Their son Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada have seemingly hinted that she has a bun in the oven following their beach outing.

Earlier this week, the couple soaked up the sun on a beach in Malibu. During the sun-drenched outing, the Instagram model bared her midriff in a skimpy two-piece bikini, revealing her apparent fuller figure.

Further fueling the pregnancy speculation, Jaden was photographed affectionately putting his hand on his girlfriend's bare tummy as she was laying down on a towel while he was sitting next to her. The two also looked so in love as they were spotted kissing in the parking lot and holding hands while walking on the beach.

For the sunny day out, Jaden bared his chiseled chest as he went shirtless. He wore a multicolored pair of swim trunks and a dazzling tangle of necklaces.

Neither of the pair has confirmed the pregnancy speculation, but Jaden's parents, especially his father, seemingly wouldn't mind if it's true. Back in July, when giving his son a shout-out on his 25th birthday, Will teased Jaden for not having kids yet at his age.

"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It's crazy that you're 25?!?!" the Oscar-winning actor wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the father-and-son duo. "When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I'm just sayin'… Wha's up? What you doin' over there? BTW, this is my favorite picture of us."

Will became a father for the first time when his first wife Sheree Zampino gave birth to their son, now-30-year-old Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III, on November 11, 1992. He went on to welcome his son Jaden and daughter Willow Smith with his current wife Jada in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

