 

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date

The Oscar-winning actor has seemingly confirmed that he's dating 'The Crown' star after they are caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss during a lunch date.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek apparently has answered big questions about the nature of his relationship with Emma Corrin. The Oscar-winning actor seemingly confirmed that he's dating "The Crown" star after they were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss.

In a picture circulating online, the "Bohemian Rhapsody" star and Emma, who identifies as non-binary, were seen packing on PDA during a lunch date on Wednesday, August 9. The pair kissed over lunch at Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent.

"They were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes," an eyewitness told The Sun of the apparent lovers, who sat together at an outside table. "They kissed and didn't seem to mind who could see."

The source went on to say that Rami and the Princess Diana depicter on the Netflix series "just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else." It was also said that the two went on to order a seafood platter as well as two swanky bottles of wine.

The "Mr. Robot" alum and the "My Policeman" star were first romantically linked in July when they were spotted hanging out at Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert. The pair were seen cozying up together in their seats with Rami seemingly placing his hand on Emma's knee. Rami, however, confused fans when he was seen holding hands with a mystery blonde just hours prior to the concert.

Rami's new romance with Emma comes after his split from Lucy Boyton after dating for 5 years. The "Bohemian Rhapsody" co-stars went separate ways earlier this year after "growing apart." A source claimed at the time, "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart."

The insider went on to share that both of the actors "are moving on with their lives and busy with work." As for Rami, "Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself. He asked [Emma] to join him to watch Bruce Springsteen at BST last month and they had a great time. Rami is enjoying life and living it up."

