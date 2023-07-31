Madonna Sees New Side of Her Children During Recovery From Bacterial Infection

Facebook Celebrity

The Queen of Pop credits her children's love and support for helping her recover following her hospitalization in June, saying she is 'lucky' to be alive.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna says she is "lucky to be alive" a month after her health scare. The Queen of Pop has been resting at her New York home after she was hospitalized on Saturday, June 24, sparking the cancellation of her "Celebration Tour", and has now given fans her third update of July on her health, saying she is reflecting on four weeks since she was admitted to an ICU for the treatment of a "serious bacterial infection."

The 64-year-old singer reflected on her month of recovery in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 30, alongside a carousel of three photos, including one of her holding a present from her long-time manager Guy Oseary, 50, of a framed polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of the artist Keith Haring.

Madonna said, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! (red heart emoji.)"

In another of the trio of images Madonna posted with her health was one that showed her cuddling her 17-year-old adopted son David Banda. Another shows her posing with her daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.

Madonna, who also has kids Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in her home. It was later rumored she had "exhausted" herself while training for her "Celebration" tour.

Days before her update one month on from her hospitalization she told fans on Instagram she felt like the "luckiest star in the world" to be able to dance again. Madonna's manager Guy Oseary was the first to break the news of her health condition, taking to Instagram on 28 June to explain to fans that all commitments would be "paused" for the foreseeable future.

He said, "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

