 

Alice Cooper 'Fully Loaded' in New Single 'Welcome to the Show'

Music

The 'Feed My Frankenstein' singer has put out another single ahead of the upcoming release of his new album 'Road' which promises to showcase 'the spirit of old school Alice.'

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alice Cooper has unleashed the foot-stomping glam rock tune, "Welcome to the Show". The third single from the theatrical rocker's upcoming album "Road" is available now and follows "I'm Alice" and "White Line Frankenstein", the latter of which featured Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

" 'Welcome to the Show' is just that. telling the audience here it is. The show is ready to go, and we are fully loaded. Here it comes!" Alice said of the song.

The legendary shock rocker, 75, is back with his first new music since his 2021 LP "Detroit Stories", for which he has reunited with longtime rock producer Bob Ezrin. He's backed on the record by his revered live band: Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar].

A press release notes that " 'Road' channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognisable grit and plenty of gusto." The "School's Out" hitmaker commented, "For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

On "I'm Alice", which is out now, the "Feed My Frankenstein" rocker - who dons his signature goth clown eyeliner look in the music video - declares himself, "The Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise...so don't be afraid, just look into my eyes."

The new LP will be released on August 25 and is accompanied by a bonus DVD/Blu-ray of Alice's full live show at Hellfest 2022.

Alice recently wrapped The Hollywood Vampires tour - his supergroup with Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, and Tommy from his own touring band.

Pre-order "Road" now via alicecooper.lnk.to/road.

Tracklisting (CD/2LP):

Side A:

  1. "I'm Alice"
  2. "Welcome to the Show"
  3. "All Over the World"

Side B:

  1. "Dead Don't Dance"
  2. "Go Away"
  3. "White Line Frankenstein"

Side C:

  1. "Big Boots"
  2. "Rules of the Road"
  3. "The Big Goodbye"

Side D:

  1. "Road Rats Forever"
  2. "Baby Please Don't Go"
  3. "100 More Miles"
  4. "Magic Bus"

