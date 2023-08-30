 

Alice Cooper Dumped by Cosmetics Company Following His Anti-Trans Comments

Celebrity

The Hollywood Vampire rocker has lost a deal with a goth make-up brand after the musician faced backlash following his controversial remarks about transgender.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alice Cooper has been ditched by Vampyre Cosmetics after suggesting transgenderism could be a "fad." The 75-year-old shock rocker claimed gender identity was "so confusing to a kid" and explained how he feels discussion around the sensitive issue had "gone to the point of absurdity."

"I'm understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I'm afraid that it's also a fad, and I'm afraid there's a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that. I find it wrong when you've got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you're confusing him telling him, 'Yeah, you're a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be,' " he told Stereogum.

The "Poison" hitmaker continued, "I think that's so confusing to a kid. It's even confusing to a teenager. You're still trying to find your identity, and yet here's this thing going on, saying, 'Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.' "

The Hollywood Vampires star questioned who is "making the rules" and described it as this "whole woke thing." He added, "I don't know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don't know one person. Everybody I talk to says, 'Isn't it stupid?' "

"And I'm going, well, I respect people. I respect people and who they are, but I'm not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, 'Go put a dress on because maybe you're a girl,' and he's going, 'No, I'm not. I'm a boy.' So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they're a boy or a girl."

Alice - whose real name is Vincent Furnier - insisted it comes down to "genitals" and that there is a difference in language. He explained, "There's a difference between 'I am a male who is a female, or I'm a female that's a male' and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. Okay, so that's a fact. You have these things here. Now, the difference is you want to be a female. Okay, that's something you can do later on if you want to. But you're not a male born a female."

And now, the goth make-up brand Alice inked a deal with just two weeks ago, has announced the contract is no more in light of his comments. In a social media statement, the company said, "In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded."

  • Aug 30, 2023

  • Aug 30, 2023

  • Aug 30, 2023

  • Aug 30, 2023

  • Aug 30, 2023

  • Aug 30, 2023

