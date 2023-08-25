Alice Cooper Hits Out at 'Woke' People for Pushing Transgender Issues on Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The Hollywood Vampires rocker insists the raging debate over transgender issue has gone to 'the point of absurdity' especially when it involves underage youngsters.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alice Cooper has called being transgender a "fad" as he reflected on gender identity. The "School's Out" glam rock star claims gender identity is "so confusing to a kid" as he insisted discussion around the sensitive issue has "gone now to the point of absurdity."

"I'm understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I'm afraid that it's also a fad, and I'm afraid there's a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that," he told Stereogum. "I find it wrong when you've got a six-year-old kid who has no idea."

"He just wants to play, and you're confusing him telling him, 'Yeah, you're a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.' I think that's so confusing to a kid. It's even confusing to a teenager. You're still trying to find your identity, and yet here's this thing going on, saying, 'Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.' "

The 75-year-old musician questioned who is "making the rules" as he questioned "the whole woke thing." He added, "I don't know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don't know one person. Everybody I talk to says, 'Isn't it stupid?' "

"And I'm going, well, I respect people. I respect people and who they are, but I'm not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, 'Go put a dress on because maybe you're a girl,' and he's going, 'No, I'm not. I'm a boy.' So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they're a boy or a girl."

Cooper - whose real name is Vincent Furnier - insisted it comes down to "genitals" and that there is a different in language. He explained, "There's a difference between 'I am a male who is a female, or I'm a female that's a male' and wanting to be a female."

"You were born a male. Okay, so that's a fact. You have these things here. Now, the difference is you want to be a female. Okay, that's something you can do later on if you want to. But you're not a male born a female."

