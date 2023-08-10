Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Refuses to Talk to Mom Jane After Jane Shared Pics of Star's Death Scene

Instagram Celebrity

Aaron's sister Angel slams their mother Jane, accusing her of emotional abuse during their childhood and insisting she has gone too far when she released disturbing pictures of Aaron's death scene.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aaron Carter's twin sister hasn't reached out to their mother since the latter released photos of his death scene. The "Crazy Little Party Girl" hitmaker died in November 22 aged 34 and, in March, Jane Schneck shared photos of the room where he died, accusing the authorities of dismissing her suspicions that a third party was involved, despite his passing being ruled a drowning after taking drugs and inhaling gas.

Admitting she hasn't spoken to her mother since, Angel slammed her mom for the "true invasion of privacy." She told People magazine, "It was a true invasion of privacy and something that Aaron would've never wanted the public to see. Aaron dying was the worst possible outcome for all of us. My brother deserves to be here."

Angel claimed their parents abused alcohol and created a toxic environment at home, which only worsened when Aaron and their brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, found fame at young ages. She said, "Fame and money took over our family...Our childhood was filled with emotional abuse, dysfunction and addiction."

The 35 year old believes the family pressure contributed to Aaron's descent into addiction, and admitted things only worsened after their sister Leslie overdosed in 2012 aged 25, and their dad Robert Carter died from an apparent heart attack five years later.

She said, "I always felt like that was the beginning of the end. Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect."

During the final years of her brother - who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder after the death of his father, Angel kept waiting for Aaron to "snap out of" his increasingly chaotic moments, which included live-streaming videos in which he told fans his family were plotting to kill him.

She said, "I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it. But he never did. He wanted so badly to be happy. He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognised. I don't even think he recognized himself."

