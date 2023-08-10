 

Ric Flair Ended Up in 'Cannabis Coma' After Getting High With Mike Tyson

Ric Flair Ended Up in 'Cannabis Coma' After Getting High With Mike Tyson
The 74-year-old wrestling star remembers going far beyond his usual tolerance in an effort to keep up with the Boxing legend and comparing the experience to being in coma.

AceShowbiz - Ric Flair compares getting high with Mike Tyson to "cannabis coma." The 74-year-old WWE legend - who released his own marijuana range last year under the retired boxer's Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand - thought he was dead and was reminded of his feelings when he was in a medically induced coma for 30 days in 2017 due to kidney and heart issues.

"I got so high with Mike [Mike Tyson] one night in the Hamptons that I went into a cannabis coma. I actually thought I died," he said to Theon Von on the "This Past Weekend" podcast.

"They brought my back to my room, and I laid there and I wasn't aware of anything. I kept asking them to touch me, like you do when you think you've been hurt. People were squeezing my hand. I would be talking to them, and they wouldn't talk back to me. I was on a delayed process."

  Editors' Pick

The so-called Nature Boy asked himself if he had died, and noted he had conscious thought, which separated the terrifying experience from his 2017 coma. He added. "I said to myself, 'Did I die? Have I just died? I feel like I did when I was in my coma, but I can think, and I don't think I could think in my coma.' "

"That's the way I was talking to myself. All of a sudden, at three in the morning, I sat up in a blur and went, 'I'm alive. I'm back.' I called someone on the phone, 'Is this really you?' That's how screwed up I got."

Flair admitted he was attempting to keep up with Tyson on the night, and it meant he ended up going far beyond his usual tolerance. He recalled. "I just said, 'I'm gonna smoke as much as you right now brother.' "

The 16-time world champion returned to the ring for his retirement match last summer as he teamed up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

