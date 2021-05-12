 
 

Alice Cooper Leads Performers Line-Up for 2022 'Monsters of Rock' Cruise

The floating festival, which will take place aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas, will depart out of Miami, Florida on February 9 for a five-day and five-night cruise.

AceShowbiz - Alice Cooper is taking to the high seas in February 2022 to headline the 10th anniversary of the "Monsters of Rock" cruise.

Departing out of Miami, Florida, the five-day/five-night floating festival will set sail on February 9, aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas, and visit two ports in CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti.

Cooper will top a bill that also includes Queensryche, Skid Row, Lit, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, Pat Travers, Y&T, Vixen and Rose Tattoo.

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi will serve as the "Mayor of the Cruise", while Eddie Trunk and comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine will be among the hosts.

In addition to performances, "MORC '22" will include karaoke sessions, Cooking and Painting with Rock Stars events, Rock Stars vs Average Joe Basketball, Beach Volleyball and various themed nights.

The unveiling of Alice as a headliner at the upcoming festival came a few months after he went public with his coronavirus vaccination. In February, he and his wife Sheryl got their dose of the vaccine at an immunization center in Phoenix, Arizona which was set up by non-profit organization Team Rubicon.

In an effort to encourage others to follow suit, the 73-year-old rocker said in a video posted on Rubicon's Twitter page, "We already had COVID but we're getting vaccinated anyway." He added, "Everyone out here has been really nice and you don't feel like you're in danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven't been vaccinated, come on out."

