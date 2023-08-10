 

Noel Gallagher Would Jump at the Chance of Forming Supergroup With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Cover Images/Palace Lee
Music

The former Oasis musician thinks it would be 'f*****g great' if he could make music with the last two surviving members of the legendary Fab Four in a supergroup.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher would be more than happy to form a supergroup with surviving The Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr. The former Oasis rocker was inspired by the iconic Liverpool band throughout Oasis' career and beyond and has already performed with music legend McCartney, 81, at his daughter Stella McCartney's 50th birthday party last year.

The "Don't Look Back in Anger" hitmaker also put out a charity cover of Beatles classic "Come Together" with former The Jam star Paul Weller, 65, in 1995 and would love to be in a band with his pals Weller and ex-The Smiths rocker Johnny Marr, 59.

"I'd definitely join a supergroup. I don't know if I would start one. Who would I like to be in a supergroup with? I could be in a band with [Paul] Weller and I could be in a band with Johnny [Marr], easily. Playing the bass… Ringo and Macca would be f*****g great," he said as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Gallagher has worked with Marr, too, who plays guitar on the tracks "Pretty Boy", "Open the Door, See What You Find", and the instrumental "Think of a Number" on his latest High Flying Birds LP, "Council Skies". The "Easy Now" singer also recorded a cover of "Mind Games" by late Beatles frontman John Lennon for the record.

Meanwhile, the "Wonderwall" hitmaker has confessed to forgetting the lyrics to Oasis hits and admitted he might need to invest in a couple of autocues to get him by. The 56-year-old musician also admitted he's not as fit as he used to be.

He said. "I've found myself on this tour, and I'm sure it's a symptom of the ongoing march of time, but I've consciously found myself thinking, 'What is the next line to this song?' And, I mean, thankfully, I'm not ¬forgetting a lot. But I've just got to think. The [lyrics] autocue… I'm sure, ¬eventually, I'll need one or two. It was a couple of years ago that I ran a mile. I need to get back in the gym."

