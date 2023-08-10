Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Instagram Celebrity

The 'We Found Love' songstress is said to be resting at home after giving birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, who is described as her 'perfect spitting image.'

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may have added a new bundle of joy to their family now. The couple, who has been together for three years, has reportedly welcomed their second child together and it's a girl.

According to Media Take Out which first reported the news, multiple sources close to the pair have confirmed that the Barbadian beauty gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl. Both the mother and the newborn daughter are reportedly doing well, resting, recovering and bonding in the couple's Los Angeles mansion.

While details of the baby's arrival, including the date of birth and where she was born, are not revealed just yet, she is described as "precious" and "beautiful" by one of the friends. The friend further gushed, "She's a perfect spitting image of Rihanna - even down to the light eyes."

This isn't the first time the outlet reported that Rihanna and A$AP's second child has been born. Last month, the site claimed that the Grammy winner checked into Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on July 12 to give birth to her second child.

The report further claimed that she was accompanied by her partner and baby daddy at a specially decorated $5,000 a night birthing suite. The outlet additionally said that security was swarming the hospital as they had an entire wing of the maternity ward sectioned off.

However, less than two weeks later, Rihanna stepped out in Los Angeles while still sporting her baby bump. She was carrying her firstborn RZA, who appeared to fall asleep, in her arms, when arriving at her go-to restaurant Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

It should noted though that Rihanna and A$AP kept things under wraps with the birth of their first child. She quietly welcomed her son on May 13, 2022 and took some time before debuting the baby boy. It's not until May of this year that the name of her son was revealed to the public. According to a copy of his certificate of live birth, the boy is named RZA Athelston Mayers, after Wu-Tang Clan's leader RZA.

