Diana Jenkins Introduces Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Fiance Asher Monroe

Instagram Celebrity

The 50-year-old, who quit 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after just one season due to her high-risk pregnancy earlier this year, also gives fans a look at her and Asher's new bundle of joy.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Diana Jenkins' has given birth to her and Asher Monroe's second child together. Elated by the baby's arrival, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum took to social media to introduce their new bundle of joy.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, August 9, the 50-year-old shared photos of herself cradling her baby while she was still in her hospital bed. Her fiance Asher was beaming next to her in some of the snaps.

In the caption of the post, Diana wrote, "welcome to the world our sweet little girl." She also unveiled the baby's name and date of birth by noting, "Meet Elodie Mae Book. Born on 8.8.23."

Diana already has two-year-old daughter Eliyanah with Asher. She's also a mom to 22-year-old son Innis and 19-year-old daughter Eneya, whom she shares with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Diana confirmed she was having a bun in the oven in December 2022, months after she suffered a miscarriage. Her high-risk pregnancy prompted the reality star to quit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after just one season.

"As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," she penned in a January Instagram post. "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding," the mom of four continued. "I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

You can share this post!