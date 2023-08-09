Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Instagram Celebrity

Viewed as having respect towards each other, the 'Down in the DM' spitter also has his relationship with his 35-year-old partner complimented by a number of social media users.

AceShowbiz - Yo Gotti has been showered with praises by social media users. The "Down in the DM" rapper received many positive responses after a video of him answering Angela Simmons' call in the middle of an interview went viral.

On Monday, August 7, a clip documenting the 42-year-old hip-hop artist picking up his phone to answer his 35-year-old partner's call mid-interview made its rounds on Instagram. In the comments section, one Instagram user gushed, "Real recognizes real! Not only did my boy answer the phone mid interview…when he told her he's in an interview she said 'ok' then hung up. All about security (which he gave) and respect (which she gave)."

Similarly, another joined in, "Also, notice how she believed him and left him to it. She didn't ask multiple questions, embarrass him or nag him. She clearly respects and trusts him because he obviously makes her a priority and doesn't leave any opportunities for her to create her own narratives. I love this for them! Hope we hear wedding bells soon!"

The positive online comments did not stop there. A third exclaimed, "Boyyyy after all he did to MANIFEST her he is doing all the right things to keep her!! They been my new favorite power couple!! [a slew of purple heart emojis] Black love WINS." A fourth added, "BUT… ladies also realize she respected what he had going on and reciprocated the correct energy. Don't ask for a Gotti if you cant act like an Angela."

In the video itself, Gotti could be seen quickly picking up Angela's call on his mobile phone upon learning that he was allowed to take it. He could be heard saying, "Yeah, what up? I'm doing an interview right now." After Angela hung up the call, Gotti told the interviewer, "It was shorty."

Gotti has never been shy in publicly expressing his love for Angela. On Friday, August 4, he released a music video of his single titled "The One". In the PDA-filled clip documenting the couple, he raps, "You give me butterflies in your stomach/ Like we still in middle school/ And you give me nervous vibes when I'm missin' you/ Girl, I'm a gangsta, and you got me kissin' you/ First time ever, some s**t I'll never do."

