 

Robbie Robertson Passed Away at 80, Tributes Pour in From Martin Scorsese and Dave Cobb

The musician, who was a guitarist and songwriter for the Canadian-American group The Band, sadly passed away on Wednesday, August 9 after a long illness.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robbie Robertson has passed away at the age of 80. The musician, who was a guitarist and songwriter for the Canadian-American group The Band, died on Wednesday, August 9 after a long illness.

Confirming Robbie's death is his manager of 34 years, Jared Levine. "Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine's partner Kenny," so read the statement. "He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel and Seraphina."

Jared also noted that Robbie "recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' "

Upon learning of Robbie's passing, Martin paid offered his tribute by stating, "Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work. I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him. Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world."

"The Band's music, and Robbie's own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys," he added. "It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. There's never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie."

Dave Cobb also remembered the late songwriter. "Robbie was one of the godfathers of Americana. There's no doubt about that at all," the Grammy-winning record producer told Rolling Stone. "Nashville certainly wouldn't be Nashville without him. I know he's from Canada and he's never lived in Nashville a day in his life, but I’m not sure if there would have been half the records made [here] without him."

Robbie, whose real name was Jaime Royal Robertson was born on July 5, 1943. He was one of the last two surviving members of The Band beside keyboardist Garth Hudson.

Robbie was responsible for writing many of the Band's hit songs. They include "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Dow", "Up on Cripple Creek" as well as "The Weight".

