Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

The 50-year-old Bravo pregnant reality TV star cites 'doctor-advised bed rest' as the reason behind decision to leave 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Diana Jenkins is departing "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after just one season. The 50-year-old reality star - who joined the show on most recent 12th series - is expecting her second child with fiance Asher Monroe, and she explained how being on "doctor-advised bed rest" has impacted her decision to step back from her TV commitment.

"As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, January 9, 2023.

"To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Diana - who already has two-year-old daughter Eliyanah with Asher, as well as son Innis and daughter Eneya with ex-husband Roger Jenkins - suffered a miscarriage earlier in 2022, and it's said she is "excited" about motherhood while also being nervous due to her past experiences.

A source said, "She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they're being very cautious, obviously - because she's only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she's been through in her fertility journey. But she loves every minute of motherhood!"

Meanwhile, Diana isn't the only person leaving "Real Housewives" as longtime star Lisa Rinna confirmed last week that she was departing after eight seasons. She said in a statement, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Her exit was reportedly a mutual decision between herself and Bravo, with her contract expiring at the end of last season.

