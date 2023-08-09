 

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction
Instagram
Celebrity

The 42-year-old 'Kardashians' star initially treated fans to a slew of throwback photos before she deleted it after fans pointed out that her shapewear was peeking through.

  Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian responded quickly to a wardrobe mishap in her latest Instagram post. "The Kardashians" star initially treated fans to a slew of throwback photos before she deleted the post after fans pointed out that her shapewear was peeking through.

In the post, the reality TV star was seen wearing a taupe two-piece set while sitting on a couch with a friend. The 42-year-old beauty rocked a blonde wig and heavy makeup in the post, which also included a photo of her posing with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner. "Love finding old photos on my phone," Kim wrote in the caption.

Fans, however, noticed that the SKIMS mogul's high-slit skirt failed to cover her sheer capri undergarments from her shapewear brand when she sat down. Kim then decided to take down the post altogether from her Instagram feed.

A fan, however, was fast enough to save the picture and repost it on Reddit. "She's working those Skims y'all," the user wrote alongside a zoomed-in photo of the shapewear.

The post quickly garnered other fans' attention. "Ha ha ha you can see the shape wear peeking out on her leg!" another added, while a third noted that it looked like the reality TV star "edited half of her face."

Someone, however, assumed that Kim deleted her post due to another reason. Pointing out that the mom of four appeared much darker than her natural skin tone, the fan suspected that Kim removed the post after being accused of blackfishing. "Which race(s) is she pretending to be?" the original user posted alongside a screenshot of the since-deleted snap.

Another snap added, "She genuinely looks like a WOC. She needs to stop this s**t. It's f**king deranged." Another fan added, "Ngl she looks great but also omg imagine just changing into a POC for clout when you want then switching back to white passing when you're bored of it lmaoo."

This wasn't the first time Kim was accused of appropriating black culture with her fashion and beauty choices. In a 2021 interview with i-D magazine, she defended sporting waist-length braids and cornrows for years.

"Obviously, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture. But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that," Kim, who shares her kids with ex-husband Kanye West, said at the time. "Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair."

