Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Writing Letter for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

On her Twitter account, the 'Fancy' raptress denies supporting the Canadian rapper as she shares her reasoning for writing a letter of support for Tory ahead of his sentencing.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea clarifies her stance on Tory Lanez's shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. On her Twitter account, the "Fancy" raptress denied supporting the Canadian rapper as she shared her reasoning for writing a letter of support for Tory ahead of his sentencing.

After her letter was mentioned in court on Monday, August 7, Iggy took to the micro-blogging site, which has been rebranded to X, to insist that she wasn't trying to "support" anyone. "I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well," she explained on her tweet.

"I don't 'support' anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night," she added. "I was told this was for a judge only, yet it's being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment."

The 33-year-old Australian star went on to note, "Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period." She also said that she only did what she was asked, which was writing "about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves."

Concluding her post, the mom of one wrote, "It's not really that interesting but I understand why it's being sensationalized. . . See ya next week to discuss pizza toppings I suppose. Lol."

During the latest hearing for Tory's shooting case, a judge summarized the various letters of support he had received for the "Say It" rapper and that included one from Iggy. The judge revealed that in her letter, Iggy asked him to impose a sentence "that is transformational, not life-destroying."

Tory eventually learned his fate in a 2-day hearing which started on Monday. Ending the high-profile case, the judge announced that Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting Megan three times following a party at reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home July 12, 2020.

