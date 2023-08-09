Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy

Instagram Movie

The 'Pitch Perfect' star laments the lack of genuinely funny movies in today's Hollywood and blames Marvel's big-budgeted superhero movies for 'ruining' comedy.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Devine has said Marvel movies have "ruined" comedy. The "Pitch Perfect" star has criticized the impact humour in Marvel blockbusters such as "Ant-Man" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" have had on the more traditional artform of comedy movies in Hollywood.

"You watch comedies nowadays and you're like, 'this is not a f****** comedy Where are the jokes? Where are the bits?' There's still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy… it's hard," he said on the "This Past Weekend" podcast.

"My theory, I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that."

Devine insisted the issue is both artistic and financial, audiences drawn towards bigger blockbusters. He added, "So you're like, 'Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?' And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, 'Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!' Which it is, but it's not a real comedy."

The 39-year-old actor - who is starring in new Netflix comedy "The Out-Laws", from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison production company - is saddened by the lack of genuinely funny movies being made each year.

He said, "Every studio used to put out several comedies a year. And there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year. So every week or so, there's a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like six or seven. It's crazy."

You can share this post!