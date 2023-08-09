 

Nick Viall and Fiancee Expecting Their First Child

Nick Viall and Fiancee Expecting Their First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Bachelor' is adding father to his resume as his wife-to-be Natalie Joy is pregnant with their first child, several months following their engagement.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Viall is going to become a father for the first time. The former "The Bachelor" star's fiancee, Natalie Joy - who he got engaged to in January after three years together - is expecting the couple's first baby and they couldn't be happier at the thought of being parents.

"Our biggest dream came true [white heart emoji] (sic)," the couple wrote in the caption while sharing a series of maternity photos and a sonogram picture in a joint Instagram post.

Nick announced his engagement to the surgical technologist via Instagram earlier this year. He captioned a carousel of images from the proposal, "For the rest of my life, it's you." The pictures show off the stunning ring Nick designed with Brilliant Earth.

  Editors' Pick

The pair met after Natalie, 24, slid into the reality star's DMs in 2020. The 42-year-old star previously admitted to having anxiety about the pair's 18-year age gap. He explained, "At first, it was something I think I was having a lot of anxiety about."

"Are we gonna be compatible? And I think early on that was part of the things I would worry about. But the more I got to know her, the more I was just going to her for advice or just checking in with her. I just felt like we met each other on the same wavelength, and I always felt like she was my equal."

He continued, "So other than that, it really didn't affect. But earlier on it was something I had to get over. And it was a me problem." Nick added, "I always remember talking to certain friends and I would be like, wishing that that gap didn't exist because I would feel less nervous about it."

"I'd always just talk through all the things that I loved about her or that she would do for me. I'm a big personality. I don't always feel like people, regardless of age, I can connect with. And with her, I never felt that disconnect."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Sheeran Worried AI Will Become Too Smart and Destroy Mankind

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley
Related Posts
Nick Viall Shares His Engagement Photos After Proposing to Natalie Joy

Nick Viall Shares His Engagement Photos After Proposing to Natalie Joy

Nick Viall Mourns Death of 'Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis

Nick Viall Mourns Death of 'Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis

'The Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Enjoys His 'Brief' Romance With January Jones

'The Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Enjoys His 'Brief' Romance With January Jones

Nick Viall Kills Buzz Over Potential Andi Dorfman Romance After a Run Together

Nick Viall Kills Buzz Over Potential Andi Dorfman Romance After a Run Together

Latest News
Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes
  • Aug 09, 2023

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley
  • Aug 09, 2023

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley

'AGT' Recap: 'Perfect' Act Earns Last Golden Buzzer
  • Aug 09, 2023

'AGT' Recap: 'Perfect' Act Earns Last Golden Buzzer

Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo
  • Aug 09, 2023

Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo

Nick Viall and Fiancee Expecting Their First Child
  • Aug 09, 2023

Nick Viall and Fiancee Expecting Their First Child

Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Writing Letter for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Aug 09, 2023

Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Writing Letter for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors