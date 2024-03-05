Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker has quietly left Hollywood and reunited with the former music executive in Bali amid controversy over his relationship with Diddy who is currently facing multiple damning allegations.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Russell Simmons and Usher have been spending time together in Bali, Indonesia, sharing a special moment that Simmons has since posted about on social media. Usher surprised Simmons by visiting his home in Bali unannounced.

"When I was at the lowest point in my life, I woke up and this man was sitting at my bed," Simmons wrote on Instagram. "I had known Usher since he was a child, but we really bonded over our shared love of self-discovery and our belief in yoga as a direct path to realizing God consciousness within ourselves."

Simmons continued to express his gratitude for Usher's support, saying, "People remember to remember...a friend walks in when others walk out...I will never forget the generosity of spirit I saw in this man."

The reunion has sparked some controversy online due to past allegations against Simmons involving sexual misconduct. However, Simmons' industry ties have been significantly reduced since these claims were made.

Usher has not publicly responded to the situation, but social media users have raised concerns about his involvement given the resurfaced allegations against P. Diddy, whom he once lived with at age 13.

You can share this post!