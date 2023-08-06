Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Gifts for Her Baby From Her 'Freaky Friday' Mom Jamie Lee Curtis

ABC/YouTube Celebrity

LiLo thanks her onscreen mom Jamie Lee Curtis for the 'warm' presents given to her first child with husband Bader Shammas as the older star is looking forward to meet newborn baby Luai.

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan is grateful to her "movie godmother" Jamie Lee Curtis for sending her newborn baby a dozen children's books. The "Mean Girls" actress, 37, welcomed a son called Luai with her 36-year-old husband Bader Shammas, her representative confirmed on July 17 after Lindsay revealed in March she was expecting.

"Thank you so much Jamie!" she said in an Instagram Story showing a bag packed with books and some laid out on her couch sent by "Halloween" star Jamie, 64.

Jamie also seemed to have sent Lindsay a grey blanket, and the note on the bag of books said, "A warm welcome to your Luai - I can't wait to meet him! XO J."

Lindsay Lohan shows baby gifts from Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie included a few of her own kids' books in the package, such as "My Mommy Hung the Moon", "Where Do Balloons Go?", and "What do you See?"

Lindsay and Jamie have remained close ever since playing mother and daughter in 2003's "Freaky Friday". Jamie was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Lohan following the birth of her first son last month, saying online, "MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan."

Lindsay's baby was born in Dubai, where she lives with Bader, but his exact date of birth was not given. Luai is an Arabic name meaning "shield" or "protector."

Lindsay posted an image online of a baby onesie bearing the message "coming soon" to announce she was pregnant, adding on her Instagram at the time, "We are blessed and excited."

Along with Jamie, among her other famous pals to congratulate her over the news was actress Amanda Seyfried, 37, who said in the comments section of the post it was "wonderful news." Paris Hilton, 42, who recently became a mum, added, "Congratulations love! So happy for you Welcome to the Mommy Club!"

Lindsay told Interview magazine in November about her family plans, "I want to have kids," adding she had talked to Bader about whether they should keep living in Dubai once they became parents.

She added, "It's so safe there, and the schools are great. It's so detached from everything that I'm used to… it's nice to have a separate world that's my own."

The actress and Bader went public with their romance in February 2020 and in November that year the financier proposed, with Lindsay later showing off her engagement ring in a series of Instagram selfies. She captioned the photos, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love."

The couple secretly married in April 2022, but Lindsay waited until last July to confirm they had wed.

