 

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Sues Truck Company After She's Left 'Lame and Disabled' Following Accident

Dina Lohan has launched a civil lawsuit, claiming that she became 'lame and disabled' after she was hit by a truck driver in a traffic collision back in 2022.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan's mother has claimed a truck driver left her "lame and disabled" after a crash almost two years ago. Dina Lohan, 61, is suing truck rental company Penske Truck Leasing Co and is claiming that she was left injured after a driver using one of the company's vehicles crashed into her car on April 22, 2022.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Dina alleges in the civil lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court last week, that she "suffered incurred medical and other expenses as a result of her injuries."

The lawsuit states, "The Plaintiff became sick, sore, lame, and disabled and so remained and suffered pain and damage to their physical and mental health, all with conscious pain and suffering incurred medical and other expenses as a result of her injuries."

She further alleges that the driver was going at an "excessive rate of speed and/or at a greater rate of speed than care and caution would permit under the circumstances" when the crash occurred.

The suit states that the driver failed to "observe and obey traffic control devices and traffic signal controls" and failed to "look in the direction in which the vehicle was traveling."

The driver is accused of "negligently, recklessly and carelessly failing and omitting to provide and/or make proper and timely use of braking mechanisms, signal devices and steering devices."

Dina's suit goes on, "By reason of the foregoing, the Plaintiff is entitled to recover for non-economic loss and for such economic loss as is not included within the definition of basic economic loss as set forth in Section 5102(a) of the Insurance Law of the State of New York."

"As a result of the foregoing, the Plaintiff has sustained serious injuries as that term is defined in Section 5102(d) of the Insurance Law of the State of New York. By reason of the foregoing, the Plaintiff has been damaged in a sum which exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower court which would otherwise have jurisdiction."

