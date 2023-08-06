Rebel Wilson Wants to Have Another Baby

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress would love to give her daughter Royce a sibling but she needs to undergo in-vitro fertilization for that and is unsure of the outcome.

Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson is keen to have another baby. The 43-year-old actress is a mom to a nine-month-old daughter called Royce, and Rebel has revealed that she would love to have another child one day. "I would like to have another child," she told E! News.

However, Rebel acknowledged that she'll need a bit of luck if she is to have another child. "It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes. Roycie is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing," the Hollywood star - who is engaged to Ramona Agruma - explained.

Rebel's experience of motherhood has lived up to her hopes. However, the actress has also surprised herself with how "soft" she's been with her baby girl. She shared, "Obviously I was hoping that I would have that feeling. I thought I was going to be a strict parent. And everyone's like, 'No, no,' I'm, like, so soft. Because I just melt every time I'm with her."

Rebel announced her engagement to Ramona earlier this year, and the actress' friends are said to be "thrilled" for her. A source previously told Us Weekly, "Rebel's closest friends couldn't be more thrilled for her engagement to Ramona. They know that her and Ramona make an amazing couple together and are so happy they found each other."

"Rebel's friends have been so supportive of her over the years, been by her side throughout her ups and downs, through past relationships etc. They feel like this is her real fairytale come true and she deserves all of it and more. Rebel has a huge heart and she's one of the most genuine people you'd ever meet. They are all celebrating her engagement and are ecstatic for her next chapter."

You can share this post!