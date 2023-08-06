 

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

The '500 Days of Summer' actress, who was previously married twice to film producer Jacob Pechenik and Ben Gibbard, began dating the Canadian TV personality in August 2019.

  Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were celebrating a milestone in their relationship. To mark their fourth dating anniversary, the "New Girl" alum and the Canadian TV personality gushed over each other in sweet tributes shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

On Friday, August 4, the 43-year-old beauty shared a photo of her and her boyfriend in which he put his arm on her shoulder. "4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I'm forever grateful!" she raved in the caption.

Jonathan, for his part, unleashed a selfie of the two and quipped, "500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it's been a lot more, but who's counting anyway? [laughing emoji]." He added, "4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!"

Zooey began dating Jonathan in August 2019. The "500 Days of Summer" actress, who was previously married twice to film producer Jacob Pechenik and Ben Gibbard, once explained that she bonded with Jonathan over their shared views for saving the environment.

"It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power," she said. "He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels."

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level. Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."

Zooey, who shares daughter Elsie and son Charlie Wolf with ex Jacob, said her concerns for the environment come from her position as a parent. "I'm a mom, so I'm always concerned about what we are eating and using," she elaborated. "So it's great, because between the two of us we have ended up focusing on two big things that affect our environment."

