 

50 Cent Reflects on Becoming Famous in Early 2000s, Claims He Saw 'Every Kind of Vagina' Back Then

When reflecting on the height of his rap career, the 'In Da Club' hitmaker explains that 'between 2003 and 2005, I've seen every version of every kind of vagina out there.'

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has reflected on finding fame in the early 2000s. In an interview with Men's Health, the "In Da Club" hitmaker claimed he saw "every kind of vagina" when he was at the peak of his rap career.

"2003 was so much fun. There was so much energy around me as a new artist that you can't recreate," the 48-year-old shared. "Between 2003 and 2005, I've seen every version of every kind of vagina out there. I kept being a guy who would have what he could have and not what he wants, and then when it shifts so fast that you go, 'What? What happened?' You're not prepared for it. And they're so excited."

"You're going, 'me?' Then you just have the greatest time of your life. Now look, in 2005, you start feeling like you hot. So all of a sudden, you have transformed," the emcee, real name Curtis James Jackson, continued. "You're a bad b***h. So now that you're this bad b***h, you're looking at the girls looking at you, and you're going, 'Oh, she think she gonna get me?' "

Fif went on to elaborate, "And now you think you're so hot that you're running from the girls. The afterparty is not happening in your hotel room anymore because you have this newfound value for yourself." He added, "You're running to be in the room by yourself."

In the interview with Men's Health, Fif also opened up about his long-standing celebrity crush on Helen Mirren, whom he called "sexy." He said, "She'll look at you, and you go, 'Oh s**t! ... I don't care how old she get, I don't give a f**k what nobody says, she's sexy."

The rap star then recalled meeting the "1923" actress at the 57th annual Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco back in 2017. "Her husband was just right there with her, he's going, 'Oh, that's just what she does,' " he explained, referring to Helen's director husband Taylor Hackford. "He notices what you notice, that she's sexy. It's confidence. It's everything she is for all of these years. She's going to be sexy forever."

