 

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum is photographed wearing a white bathrobe with a towel wrapped around her head to have a refreshing shower in the communal bathroom.

  Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling appears to have easily adjusted to life in an RV. The actress was seemingly comfortable enough to walk around a California campsite in a bathrobe, just a few days after she was first spotted living in an RV with her children.

On early Thursday morning, August 3, the 50-year-old was photographed wearing a white bathrobe with a white towel wrapped around her head while making her way to the communal campground bathroom at around 6 A.M. She carried a case full of toiletries and a bottle of water while sporting black slippers. She didn't forget to add some accessories as she also wore a stack of necklaces and a bracelet.

Earlier, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum started her day by enjoying a cup of coffee while scrolling her phone as she lounged on a folding chair outside of her camper. Her long blonde hair was let loose and she was at one point seen going barefoot while entering her mobile home.

Tori has been living in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which features a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room, after moving out of a $100-a-night Los Angeles motel. On Wednesday, photos surfaced of the actress and her kids unloading possessions from the vehicle including camping chairs, a cooler, a stove and pop-up table.

Her estranged husband Dean McDermott is reportedly "mortified" she chose to take their five children to live in a motorhome and turned down offers from her mother Candy Spelling and friends for accommodation, accusing her of seeking "sympathy."

"Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori's friends. They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money," a source told the Daily Mail. "Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child. She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean."

Tori is reportedly facing "real" financial crisis amid her rumored separation from Dean. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "The mold situation (at her house) is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great." The source added she is "doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," and is apparently viewing her trailer park stay "as a mini vacation rather than a living situation."

